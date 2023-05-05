Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Center has taken credit for Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s meteoric rise from a keyboard player at his church to the multi-billion preacher that he is.

Speaking yesterday, Bishop Muiru revealed that he aided Pastor Ezekiel of New Life Church to establish his religious empire based in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

According to Muiru, his anointing helped Pastor Ezekiel take off after several struggles.

He noted that he only gifted Pastor Ezekiel a pair of anointed shoes which helped him gain favor and win hearts contributing to his immense wealth.

Besides gifting him anointed shoes, Muiru also disclosed that he allowed Pastor Ezekiel to preach on his TV station, Nuru TV, at the height of the pandemic, which also catapulted his rise to fame.

“He then begged me to visit his Majaoni Church which was still small and had not picked up. What I did in Majaoni is memorable to date. I removed my shoes and gave them to Pastor Ezekiel, and I took his shoes which were very old and in bad shape,” Muiru explained.

“After that, Ezekiel started expanding. During the pandemic period, he preached on our TV station, Nuru TV, and he started receiving blessings step by step,” he told the reporters.

Additionally, Muiru indicated that he had mentored Pastor Ezekiel. According to the Nairobi-based televangelist, Pastor Ezekiel’s ministry was cultivated at his Maximum Miracle Center, where he was a keyboardist.

