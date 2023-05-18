Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – American singers, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have ended their romantic affair after several months of dating.

A rep who confirmed the split, told TMZ;

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

The breakup marks the end of a short-lived relationship which got to public space after Billie and Jesse were seen hanging out and making out in October 2022. They went Instagram official in November.

The musicians then made their red carpet debut in wrapped in Gucci blankets at the LACMA Art + Film Gala later that month.

It’s unclear what led to the split.