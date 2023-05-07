Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Big Brother star, Leo Dasilva, has shared screenshots of DMs he considers weird.

This included one from a lady offering 1m to have sex with him.

The reality show star shared the chats in response to a Twitter user asking about the “weirdest DM” one has received.

Leo further revealed that he has many of such DMs.

