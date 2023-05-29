Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 29, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has said he will support President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023 because it will improve the lives of Kenyans.

In a social media post on Monday, Kinangop Member of Parliament Kwenya Thuku said he supports the bill because it offers tax incentives to fish traders and construction workers.

Thuku, who was elected on the Jubilee Party ticket, further said the bill will help many hustlers in boosting their businesses.

“Tax incentives in the fish sector, steel, and cement captured in this Finance Bill will protect our fish farmers and grow our construction sector, where many hustler’s work. Though I am in the Jubilee Party, I will strongly support this Bill,” Thuku said.

This is a big blow to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has been urging all Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawmakers to reject the Finance Bill 2023, saying it will oppress millions of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.