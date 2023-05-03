Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has been dealt a severe blow after the ICT expert George Njoroge said opening Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers will not show who won the August 9, 2022, election between him and President William Ruto.

In an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday morning, Njoroge, who was hired by Azimio to handle the ICT docket during the poll, explained that as demanded by Raila, the content of IEBC servers would demonstrate who voted, but not who they voted for, where they voted from, how the voters were identified and those who could not be identified digitally.

“A separate report was supposed to be transmitted regarding the particular voters that could not be identified digitally.

“What we found out is that there were two sets of data – the actual data about the particulars of the voters and the log data, which were basically timestamp tracks. The general presumption is that IEBC would be the custodian of the servers and the data therein,” Njoroge stated.

Raila Odinga has been holding demonstrations across the country to compel the government to open the servers and reveal who won the election between him and Ruto.

The former premier has been claiming that he won the election with 8.1 million votes, with Ruto coming second with 5.9 million votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST