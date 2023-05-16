Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Betway Kenya has officially closed its operations in the country today Tuesday 16th May 2023.

They wrote the following message to their betting partners:-

Dear Partner

We regret to announce that Betway will cease operating in Kenya as from today, 16th May 2023.

Further to this, please note the following:

– From today, no deposits will be allowed on the website.

– No bets on events will be allowed and players will only have access to view balances and request cash-outs.

– Registrations are closed

We urge you to stop your Kenyan traffic and to focus your efforts and budget on the other Betway GEOs, namely:

South Africa

Ghana

Mozambique

Zambia

Nigeria

Tanzania

Malawi

We would like to thank you for your efforts to promote the Betway brand in Kenya.

For any questions or assistance kindly contact your Account Manager.

Alternatively, you can contact the Support team at support@betwaypartnersafrica.com

They did not give the exact reasons for the closure but we will keep you updated.

For Assistance you can contact their support centre via the following channels

Call 0205 142 400 (standard rates apply)

Call 800 730 300 (Airtel toll free)

EmailSupport@betway.co.ke

Please note our support is available between 7:00am and 2:00am