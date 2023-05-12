Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 12, 2023 – Actor Ben Affleck appeared to slam the car door after his wife Jennifer Lopez entered and sat in the passenger seat.

The viral video shows Ben walking in front of Jennifer to their Mercedes on Monday morning, May 8.

The actor, 50, then opens the door for 53-year-old Jennifer, who then entered and sat in the passenger seat before he shut the door on her.

On Wednesday, Jennifer and Ben attended the premiere of her latest film, The Mother, in LA.

The stars were also engaged in an intense moment at the premiere before the couple kissed and beamed at each other.

In February, Ben and Jennifer were seen looking serious while at the Grammy Awards. Ben later clarified the moment, revealing that he was joking with Jennifer but then realized the camera was on them.

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in August 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

They were previously engaged in 2002 before going their separate ways two years later.