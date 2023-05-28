Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday May 28, 2023 – Actress Funke Akindele gave a hilarious response to a Twitter user who ‘corrected’ her over her written English.
The actress had taken to her handle to celebrate Children’s day.
She posted a childhood photo of hers and wrote;
‘Children are a gift from the LORD;
they are a reward from Him’.
Happy Children’s day to all our children!”
The ‘English teacher’ felt her caption was wrong and wrote;
‘@funkeakindele Children is plural. Why adding “a”? Just correcting politely.”
Read Funke’s response below
