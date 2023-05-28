Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – Borussia Dortmund missed the opportunity to become Bundesliga champions on Saturday, May 27 and end Bayern Munich’s ten year reign as title holder, after falling to a 2-2 draw at home to Mainz while Bayern beat Köln 2-1 in one of the most exciting season finales in German football’s recent memory.

Going into the final day, the title was within Dortmund’s grasp as they held a two-point advantage over Bayern at the top of the table.

All Dortmund needed to do was to win.

Dortmund were playing at home and a title parade had even been planned.

Bayern Munich required a win and had to hope for a Dortmund loss or draw, though Dortmund could still lose the match and if Bayern lost or drew, the title would be heading to Dortmund.

Although Dortmund was trailing 2-1 in its own game against Mainz, Bayern had conceded an 81st minute equalizer against Köln, putting Dortmund a point ahead in the table.

As news of Köln’s goal entered Dortmund’s stadium – Signal Iduna Park, fans cheered and hugged each other, and with nine minutes of regular time left, Dortmund felt closer to a first title since 2012.

But the situation changed eight minutes later as Jamal Musiala rifled the ball into the net, restoring Bayern’s lead in the 89th minute.

Five minutes of injury time remained and there was still time for another twist. Nicklas Sule’s goal made it 2-2 in the last possible minute and Dortmund continued to press to score.

The final whistle blew soon after, however, and Dortmund’s players slumped to the ground, as they then realized they had a missed a decade long opportunity to seize the title from a Bayern team that lost most of its glitter this season.

Across Germany, in Cologne, the traveling Bayern fans celebrated with their team as they lifted the Meisterschale.

Watch the videos below

JAMAL MUSIALA WINS THE TITLE FOR BAYERN! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cLZEOPKdpt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2023

this kind of dortmund is the saddest shit I've ever seen istg and the chant in the background? yeah break my heart even more pic.twitter.com/KMBCETdbvq — NEW ACC (@borussiax) May 27, 2023

♾️ „Und wir werden immer Borussen sein, es gibt nie nie nie einen anderen Verein…“ pic.twitter.com/1CQe0Me6a2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 27, 2023