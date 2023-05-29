Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 29, 2023 – Barcelona star, Ferran Torres and his girlfriend Sira Martinez have now broken up.

Martinez is the daughter of former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who won the treble with Barca and managed Torres, 23, with the national team.

Torres’ former partner, also 23, is a Spanish showjumper and equestrian rider and is said to have initiated the split to focus on her sporting career and amid ‘doubts’ about their future together.

The pair reportedly made their relationship public after the 2022 WC