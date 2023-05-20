Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – A Swansea City ballboy who was kicked by Eden Hazard is now one of the UK’s richest people under the age of 30.

Charlie Morgan made headlines back in 2013 after being on the receiving end of Hazard’s boot.

Morgan was a ball boy for Swansea in a League Cup semi-final clash and appeared to lie down on the ball in an attempt to waste some time, leading to the then-Chelsea star kicking out at him to try and get the ball back.

His efforts helped the Swans who secured a 2-0 aggregate lead over the Blues, before going on to win the competition with a 5-0 win over Bradford City.

More than 10 years on and Morgan is a household name in his own right. He is the co-owner of a premium vodka brand called AU Vodka, with the drink a regular fixture in high-end bars and clubs.

AU Vodka has collaborated with some of the world’s highest-profile figures with Jake Paul getting a tattoo of the blue raspberry bottle in exchange for £206,000, while ex-footballer Ronaldinho and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have also taken a liking to it.

As a result, Morgan is now the 27th richest person in the UK under 35, with an eye-watering fortune of £55million.

The other sports stars on the list include Harry Kane (£51million), Raheem Sterling (£61million), Gareth Bale (£70million), Anthony Joshua (£150million) and Rory McIlroy (£200million).