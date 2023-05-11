Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Oscar Award winner Lupita Nyong’o has taken to Instagram to debut her fresh new look.

The 40-year-old actress is rocking her new bald head with confidence and grace.

In the caption of her social media post, Lupita revealed her excitement about her new look, saying, “Happy without hair! (Application for the Dora Milaje submitted!)”

Fans were stunned by her daring transformation and fresh new look.

They praised the celebrated actress for her courage and beauty in rocking the new hairstyle.

A section of her fans noted that she looks stunning no matter what she does with her hair.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.