Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has formed a commission of inquiry that will investigate the Shakahola massacre.

In a Gazette Notice, the head of state said Lady Justice Jessie Lessit will chair the commission, together with seven others.

The members of the commission are Lady Justice Mary Kasango, Eric Gumbo, Bishop Catherine Mu Jonathan Lodompui.

Others are Frank Njenga, Wanyama Musiambu and Albert Musasia.

The commission will also have joint secretaries Oliver Karori and Rachel Maina. It will also have Kioko Kilukumi as its lead counsel, assisted by Vivian Nyambeki and Bahati Mwamuye.

The mandate of the commission of inquiry will be mainly to inquire into the deaths, torture, and inhumane and degrading treatments of members of the Good News International Church by Pastor Paul Mackenzie and New Life and Prayer Centre and Church pastor Ezekiel Odero.

More than 110 people have been exhumed in the Shakahola forest and many more are reported missing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.