Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has warned the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government after it raised the price of bread from Sh 60 to Sh 70.

Many Kenyans have protested the rise in bread prices, saying many families will sleep hungry due to the price change.

Commenting on the same matter on Thursday, Babu Owino said the rising cost of living was not a good sign as far as the stability of the nation was concerned.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker accused Ruto’s administration of dashing the remaining hopes of many Kenyans living below the poverty line, a group he had vowed to economically empower in his Bottom-Up Economic model.

“Life has become so tough for Kenyans to a point that they are giving up hope. It is so unbearable to an extent that they cannot even afford means of exiting this world that has turned so grim for them,” Babu said.

He challenged Ruto to prioritize addressing the basic needs of all Kenyans by ensuring that food prices do not increase even by a cent lest things get out of hand as hungry men are angry men.

“With the cost of living already unbearable, where does the government expect Kenyans to go by sitting aside and watching the prices of basic items like bread and sugar? Such a trend is dangerous to the life of many Kenyans and the country as a whole,” the outspoken MP explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST