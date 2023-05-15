Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has said President William Ruto is working hard to be hated by Kenyans who are currently struggling with the high cost of living.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Owino, who is among opposition lawmakers who have been criticising Ruto’s government for overtaxing Kenyans, claimed that it is only when the taxes are low that the people at the bottom can get more money and create high demand in the economy.

“During the economic downturn, the government must ensure that tax is cut down so that the bottom up, as they call it, can get more money for circulation,” the MP said.

Babu further claimed that President Ruto is making a lot of mistakes by increasing taxes.

He said the president is only making people hate him after he pumped energy into his campaigns just to become the president.

“You cannot make a grave mistake believing that people have money. You can only increase taxes if people have money. Increasing taxes in a country where there are no jobs and money, you are paralysing this nation,”

“I don’t see the reason why Ruto is working so hard to be hated yet he campaigned and prayed to be president,” he added.

