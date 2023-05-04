Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has disappointed his supporters after he called off today’s demonstrations at the last minute.

However, according to sources, a lot went into play that saw Azimio call off the protests.

Sources revealed that strategic emissaries from both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja went into an overdrive barely minutes before Raila called off the planned anti-government mass action.

The late-night announcement by Azimio came after the two coalitions agreed on proposals to change the constitution to create the offices of the Leader of the Official Opposition and Prime Minister.

On Monday, Ruto told delegates attending the Mo Ibrahim Foundation conference in Nairobi that he was in the process of reaching an agreement on how best to establish a system that will ensure that the ruling coalition is held to account.

“The Leader of Official Opposition is very key in a democracy like ours since it will help us remain accountable to the people who elected us,” Ruto stated.

