Thursday, May 4, 2023 – A section of Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters from Luo Nyanza has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for cancelling demos planned on Thursday (Today)

Raila and other Azimio principals suspended the demos after Kenya Kwanza Alliance removed Eldas MP Adan Keynan from their bipartisan talks committee.

The Eldas Member of Parliament was replaced by Saku MP Ali Rasso Dido.

Following the suspension of demos, Azimio supporters expressed displeasure at the move by opposition leaders to cancel anti-government demonstrations.

The supporters wondered why the Raila Odinga-led political outfit resorted to suspending the demos at the last minute, yet many supporters had travelled from Homa Bay, Kisumu and other parts to participate in the protests.

They warned Raila against taking them for granted, insisting they were ready for the demonstrations.

“Raila, stop taking us for granted. If you decide to cancel protests at this point, yet people have travelled from Homa Bay, Kisumu and other parts of the country is not good,” one of the agitated supporters said.

The supporters vowed to proceed with the demonstration, insisting they had legitimate reasons to stage anti-government protests without their leaders.

