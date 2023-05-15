Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has congratulated President William Ruto on his exemplary performance during his Sunday interview with the media.

In a Twitter post, Kanchory said the future of Kenyan media looked bright, going by how Ruto interacted with them during the long interview.

He also said the Head of State showed the world that he is open to scrutiny and this will change the narrative that the Kenya government is against media freedom.

“The future of media in Kenya is looking. Excellent and professional staff from the entire media team Githeri media will soon be a thing of the past. President William Ruto also did well. He should above all be lauded for opening himself up to public scrutiny. On this he’s on the right track,” Kanchory wrote on his Twitter page.

