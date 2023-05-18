Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has cried foul after Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, was ranked the best-performing lawmaker in Kenya.

In an opinion poll conducted by Polittrack, Nyoro emerged as the best MP with 73.7 percent followed closely by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, with 72.1 percent.

Speaking about the poll, Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, dismissed the poll and termed it as a ‘con game’.

The lawmaker said if the poll is genuine, it should have ranked him number one due to the work he has done in his constituency.

“I have seen something called polittrack ati ranking members on performance. I want to ask them this question, na mimi ata siko kwa hiyo list, unajua hii vipindi tunaelewa, and I want them to bring forward the auditor report to show us how they have used their funds.

“I was the one who had the big tournament in this country. Nimepeana over 7,000 bursaries, development nimefanya kila kitu. Chakula nimefanya, nyumba nimejenga, barabara zote nimekua zikijengwa. Bana hii vipindi tunajua, enda uulize Kakamega ni nini sijafanya. Ni nini ingine yenye Peter Salasya ajafanya. I am not even in the top 20…” Salasya said.

