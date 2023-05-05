Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawmaker has congratulated President William Ruto for appointing his Kalenjin tribesmen to senior positions in the government.

Despite Kenya being a country of over 40 tribes, Ruto like a tribalism demagogue, is only appointing his tribesmen and women to senior positions in the government.

For example, Energy and Petroleum Ministry has been taken over by Kalenjins led by Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

Ruto has appointed Kalenjins to every sector of the economy, like during the late former dictator Daniel Arap Moi.

In reaction to Kalenjins being appointed en masse to the government, Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina congratulated the Head of state for appointing his tribesmen and women without shame.`

“Kalenjin must be very happy now. It’s your time to eat, congratulations William Ruto for making sure every appointment is a Kalenjin,” Ole Kina tweeted on Friday.

