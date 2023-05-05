Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – Pathologists conducting autopsies on the 110 bodies retrieved from Shakahola forest discovered a new case that may complicate Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s situation.

According to government pathologist Johansen Odour, one of the victims was a woman who suffered complications while delivering.

The woman was said to have bled profusely while giving birth. She reportedly passed on and was buried in Shakahola Forest in Malindi, Kilifi County.

“We found one lady. She had delivered recently, and there were what looked like complications of the delivery. She bled in the uterus,” Odour stated.

The new autopsy report gave the case a new shift as previous reports majorly indicated that victims had features of strangulation and asphyxiation.

Following the discovery, the homicide detectives were expected to expand the scope of the investigation to establish how different victims died before being buried in Shakahola.

However, Odour indicated that most of the other victims portrayed signs of starvation, while two others died due to blunt trauma to the head.

“Most of them had severely decomposed, and the cause of death, we found out that most of them had signs of starvation,” he stated.

He added that their level of decomposition showed that they were buried at different times.

On Wednesday, the autopsy results indicated that one adult was found to have heart and kidney conditions which probably had gone to seek divine healing in Shakahola. Children victims had some features of strangulation and asphyxiation.

“We found that a woman had kidney and heart condition which probably means that she had gone for a healing miracle before she was forced to fast,” Odour told the media.

