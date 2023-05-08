Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Central organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to accept he was thrashed by President William Ruot during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Atwoli, who supported Raila’s presidential candidature in the 2022 elections, said the Azimio leader’s claim about rigging is baseless.

Speaking on Sunday during a funeral in Western Kenya, Atwoli wondered how Raila can claim that he was rigged out yet Azimio enjoyed the backing of the state machinery.

He claimed that President Ruto won the elections fair and square despite Azimio’s confidence that they would trounce him at the ballot.

According to Atwoli, Raila’s push for the election servers to be opened does not add up since it was Azimio which controlled the state apparatus during the campaigns and elections.

“Tukubali tulishindwa because hata kuiba kunataka akili, hata hiyo server kufunguliwa na sisi ndio tulikuwa nayo. Server ilikuwa yetu, Ruto alipata wapi ufunguo wa kufunga server na ilikuwa yetu. (We had the server, where did Ruto get the key to close it, Raila should accept he lost elections to Ruto),” said Atwoli.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.