Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday May 7, 2023 – The man accused of opening fire in an Atlanta medical facility has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, is accused of shooting five women before he evaded police during an eight-hour-long manhunt Wednesday, officials said on Thursday, May 4.

He did not appear in court as scheduled Thursday, waiving his right to see a judge within 24 hours of his arrest. His next scheduled court date was not immediately set.

Amy St. Pierre, 39, an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was killed with a semi-automatic handgun, Atlanta Police Officer Scott Demeester wrote in an affidavit.

In a statement posted Thursday to Twitter, the CDC said: “CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed yesterday in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss.”

Court papers identified the four women who were wounded as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger. They are ages 25 to 71.

Glynn and Daniel were shot in the abdomen, Whitlow in the arm and Hollinger in the face, according to the arrest affidavit. The shooting occurred at 1110 W. Peachtree St. between 11:59 a.m. and 12:08 p.m., according to the court papers.

Three of the wounded remained in intensive care of Grady Memorial Hospital, and two of them will return to the operating room Thursday, said Dr. Robert Jansen, the facility’s chief medical officer.

“This is unfortunately a fairly routine thing after these types of injuries,” Jansen told reporters. “You can’t do everything during the first operation.”

Daniel, 25, had been working in patient intake in the Northside Hospital facility for six months, said her father, Quentin Daniel.

He said that even though she is in critical condition and breathing through a tube, doctors have told him they are confident she will recover from gunshot wounds to her chest and pelvis.

“She’s a jolly, cheerful person who loves her family,” Daniel said Thursday of his daughter, who is a new mom. “Her 1-year-old didn’t sleep well last night without his mother.”