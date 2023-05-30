Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 30, 2023 – At least nine people including three minor victims, were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day.

The incident took place at about 6.30pm ET in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk, U.S., on Monday evening, May 29.

There were six adults and three children among those injured in the shooting, said Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System.

The victims were in stable condition and receiving treatment at the hospital, she said.

“It is a fluid situation,” said Ms. Sanchez, who added that “a couple of minors” were among the wounded.

Hollywood Florida Police Department said that the incident started with an altercation between two groups, which escalated with shots being fired.

Police have detained one person who is suspected to be involved in the shooting but said they were searching for another, who is believed to be a Black man with dreadlocks and wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts.

“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” tweeted the Hollywood Florida Police Department.

The gunfire sent beachgoers running for cover on a day when the shorefront was busier than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday.

CCTV footage from the moment when gunfire broke out shows dozens of terrified people running for their lives.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass Shooting Erupts on Memorial Day at Hollywood Beach Leaving Multiple Victims Injured

⁰📌#Hollywood | #Florida⁰⁰Currently multiple Law enforcements and other agencies are responding to a mass shooting at Margaritaville in Hollywood Beach, Florida. After… pic.twitter.com/GRdTkoNrpX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 29, 2023