Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has allowed the media and three other groups to access Shakahola Forest as the second phase of the exhumation of the bodies kicked off.

In a press briefing inside the forest yesterday, Kindiki announced an increase in the number of media representatives getting daily access to Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, to two from the original one.

He affirmed that the move would allow for all aspects of the investigations to be covered.

The CS also allowed a representative of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) as well as another from the Human Rights Non-Governmental Organisation.

In addition, the Kenya red cross team would be permanently stationed during the exhumation exercise for humanitarian support.

Clarifying why he had initially limited access, Kindiki noted that the restriction would allow the detectives to effectively conduct the exhumation process without interference as required by the law

He added that non-restrictive access would pose legal and security consequences to the media houses involved and the government.

However, the CS warned politicians to keep off the area and to conduct their businesses elsewhere.

“If they want to do politics there are other places where they can hold their rallies and speak their politics. We have instructed officers here led by Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha not to give access to anyone unless they have a role to demonstrate.”

“The entire Chakama ranch is an active security operation area. It is also a scene of crime. For that reason, we limited the movement of unauthorized persons. Any movements, assemblies, or meeting between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am will be treated as an act of crime,” he reiterated.

On April 26, 2023, Kindiki imposed a 30-day 6:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew.

Further, he banned public gatherings, processions, or movements by groups during that period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST