Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 15, 2023 – An association of divorced women has welcomed new members into their group in Nigeria.

A Twitter user, Abdullah Ayofele shared a video of the women celebrating the initiation of the new members.

“Wahala Wahala Wahala Group of Divorced Women celebrating initiation of New members in what they called.. “End Of An Error” and live a free life in Port Harcourt.. Slogan of the Association .. “I do, I did, and I’m done”….lolz,” he captioned the post.

See what he posted and the video