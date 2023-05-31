Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – American singer, Ashanti has continued to fuel rumour of her rekindled romance with Nelly, following a recent act at her concert in Las Vegas.

Ashanti who hit the stage with Ja Rule in Sin City for their show at the Palms Casino Resort, brought out Nelly as a surprise guest.

Nelly and Ashanti performed their throwback jam, “Body On Me” and she did put her body on Nelly, while showing off her dance moves.

The two reportedly dated in the 2000s and they neither confirmed or denied reports of their rekindled romance.