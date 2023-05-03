Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday May 3, 2023 – A lady called Tokoni Gloria has said that a man has failed if his wife feels comfortable and happy in her father’s house than his.
She shared this on Facebook on Tuesday May 2 and many ladies seemed to agree with her.
However, some men or most of them didn’t feel like she is right.
“As a husband, if your wife feel comfortable and happy in her father’s house more than in your house, you have failed as a MAN”,” she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday May 2
What do you think?
