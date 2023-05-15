Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – Arsenal’s premier league title ambitions have been shattered after suffering a 0-3 loss to Brighton at home while Manchester City’s beat Everton 3-0 on Sunday, May 14, putting them on the brink of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Arsenal’s hopes of a first league title in 19 years ended after goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan kept them four points behind Manchester City, who have to win one of their three games left to secure the premier league.

At the beginning of the match, both sides pressed on, hoping to gain a foothold of the game, however, Julio Enciso struck the first blow when he nodded in Pervis Estupinan’s cross to give Brighton the lead.

With the first half ending 1-0 against Arsenal, the Gunners tried pushing for an equalizer but were stunned after Deniz Undav punished Leandro Trossard’s loose pass by lobbing Aaron Ramsdale.

In the last few minutes, Brighton’s Estupinan put the nail in the coffin after a weak save from Ramsdale left a rebound for the Ecuadorian, who found the back of the net.

After the full-time whistle, Arteta failed to hide his disappointment as he conceded the morale was low.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spaniard insisted he felt responsible;

“I hate the feeling of letting people down when they’re really expecting something. That’s the biggest regret I have today.”

“A week ago, I was standing here feeling proud and today we have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable.

“Mathematically, it’s still possible, but today it’s impossible to think about it. We need to digest the result and the performance in the second half, understand why and have a different reaction.”