Monday May 22, 2023 – Arsenal’s Premier League hopes have been linked to the ‘Kardashian curse’ with the Gunners title challenge collapsing since Kim’s visit to the Emirates stadium.

Manchester City were confirmed Premier League champions for the third straight season on Saturday, May 20, following Arsenal’s 1-0 loss away at Nottingham Forest. City will be awarded the Premier League trophy following their match against Chelsea on Sunday May 21.

Pep Guardiola’s side stormed past Arsenal in the final weeks of the season, with the Gunners having seen a comfortable lead disappear amid a late-season collapse.

CBS Sports have linked the Gunners faltering form to Kim Kardashian’s visit back in March, with Arteta’s men having picked up 15 points from a possible 30 since.

The reality star was seen in the stands during Arsenal’s Europa League second leg against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates, which saw the hosts crash out on penalties.

Kardashian had taken her seven-year-old son, Saint, who is an Arsenal fan to the match.

Before kick-off, striker Eddie Nketiah gave Kim a shirt with ‘Kardashian 1’ on the back and greeted her son and friends.

Arsenal’s official Instagram page shared the video and captioned it: ‘Eddie welcomes @KimKardashian to Emirates Stadium.’

Arsenal had picked up wins in their next two matches following Kardashian’s visit, overcoming both Crystal Palace and Leeds 4-1. The Gunners then had three consecutive draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, before ceding control of the title race with their 4-1 loss away at City.

The Gunners later bounced back with wins over Chelsea and Newcastle, a 3-0 loss to Brighton and the 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest ended their title challenge.

Arsenal fans had previously called on Kardashian to stay away from their matches following claims of a ‘curse’ after the Europa League exit in March.