Wednesday May 3, 2023 – A 21-year-old Arsenal fan has been arrested after Mykhailo Mudryk had a laser shone in his eyes during the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Monday.

The winger was brought in in the second half as Chelsea fell to a sixth consecutive defeat.

Mudryk, a target for Arsenal in the January transfer window before he signed for Chelsea for £88million, was targeted by a laser after coming onto the pitch in the 71st minute.

An Arsenal fan has been arrested for shining this in the face of the Ukraine international, the club said. The Met Police also confirmed the arrest and said there had been three more for ticket touting offences.

‘An arrest has been made following the use of a laser during last night’s match,’ Arsenal said.

‘This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their enquiries.

‘We will obviously take the strongest possible action.’

The Met Police said: ‘A 21-year-old man was arrested at the Emirates Stadium during the Arsenal v Chelsea match on 2 May on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been taken into custody.

‘As the result of an anti-ticket touting operation before the Arsenal v Chelsea match, three men were arrested on suspicion of ticket touting and one man arrested on suspicion of breaching his football banning order. They were taken into custody.’

It’s understood the FA are looking into the incident.