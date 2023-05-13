Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Armed thugs stormed a radio station in Nakuru on Thursday night and robbed presenters live on air.

The robbery that took place at the Mwinjoyo FM studios has since gone viral after it was caught on camera.

The presenters were going about their show when the thugs stormed in.

In the video, a group of gun-wielding men in dark clothing and masks are seen storming the studio and ordering the presenters to switch off the transmission and lie on the floor.

One of the thugs confronts a presenter who was already lying down and asks him “nini unafanya wewe?” (what are you doing?) before stepping on him.

The thugs were heard in the video asking whether there was somebody else in the premises.

They also questioned whether CCTV cameras had been installed.

The suspected thugs robbed the presenters of their phones.

Nakuru East OCPD Martin Wekesa has confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway.

Lately, crime in Nakuru has escalated after the County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo was recalled.

Mwanzo had made his name from dealing with criminal elements and having a good record dealing with crime in every place where he was posted.

In June 2022, former Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i appointed Mwanzo as the Nakuru County police boss after the crime rate in the region went up.

Mwanzo replaced Beatrice Kiraguri at a time when organized gangs were terrorizing and killing people in the Rift Valley-based County.

But when Kenya Kwanza Government took over, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ordered Mwanzo to be recalled and said he will be prosecuted for overseeing the eviction of 105 families in Kiriko, Nakuru, during the past regime.

He was recalled to the Vigilance House in Nairobi.

Watch the video of the daring robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.