Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 24 May 2023 – Detectives based at DCI Starehe are looking for three suspects who raided a drinking joint in Ruaraka’s Kasabuni area, and ordered all revelers to lie down before ransacking their pockets and fleeing into darkness.

The three miscreants who were armed with a firearm, initially posed as vagabonds of unsound mind carrying sacks on their backs, before entering Reke Marie pub to seek for alms.

All this while, the revelers who were unperturbed by the trio’s presence continued corroding their esophageal glands with impunity as they downed cold swallows until one of the presumed madmen whipped out a firearm and ordered everyone to lie down!

“Kila mtu lala chini!’’ ordered the thugs as the pub suddenly went quiet, save for the stereo that continued playing C.D.M Kiratu’s oldie hit song Kaba Kuinuka. One of the revelers who seemed to have imbibed one too many retorted “Kari inyui aa?” because who are you?… as his mate quipped “dukire wee!” shut up! they are miscreants!

The thugs then had a field day ransacking their pockets for mobile phones, cash and other valuables. But as they made their exit, the reveler who was drunk as a fiddler and couldn’t keep his mouth shut bursted out unprintable words related to the canines family, much to the chagrin of his drinking mates who feared for their lives. “Maina niugutuneana!,” You will deliver us Maina! whispered one of the worried revelers.

This prompted the thugs to fire two rounds in the air attracting the attention of police officers on patrol, who immediately rushed to the scene. However, by the time of their arrival the thugs had vanished into darkness.

Two empty cartridges of 7.62mm were collected at the scene. Meanwhile, police are pursuing leads into the whereabouts of the thugs masquerading as beggars.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.