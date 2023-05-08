Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Sunday May 7, 2023 – A lady took to her Twitter to ask a rather interesting question that has generated wide reactions.
She inquired if menstrual cramps are enough reason for a lady to postpone her wedding.
‘Is menstrual cramps enough reason to postpone your wedding?
Your wedding date is fixed, you checked your menstrual cycle App and you will be having a bad day (cramps, all the aches, diarrhea, mood swing etc)”
Read reactions below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>