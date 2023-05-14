Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 13, 2023 – The Archbishop of Canterbury has been convicted of speeding just days after the King’s coronation.

67-year-old Justin Welby has been ordered to pay £510 in total for exceeding a 20mph limit near Lambeth Palace on 2 October last year. He was also handed three penalty points after being caught by a speed camera in his Volkswagen Golf on the A3036 Albert Embankment.

He admitted the offence in writing and was sentenced at a private magistrates’ court hearing. Welby pleaded guilty online on Wednesday, May 10, the same day he appeared at the House of Lords to condemn the UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

Under UK law, if a motorist gets 12 or more points within three years, they can be banned from driving.