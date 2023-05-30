Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 May 2023 – Police have arrested Apostle Blessed Gilbert Kariuki of JIAL International Ministries church based in Muiru after he swindled the ACK Mwea Town Church over Sh 2 Million meant for the procurement of church seats.

On February 9, 2023, the church leadership contracted the preacher and his spouse to deliver 410 seats to the church on or before April 10, 2023 but the rogue Man of God neither delivered nor showed up.

As reported by the church faithful at Wang’uru Police Station, the man of the cloth swindled them their money before disappearing.

Efforts to reach him turned futile, prompting the church vicar to file the report.

Police immediately swung into action and successfully apprehended the suspect.

Yesterday, Kariuki was arraigned at Wanguru law courts, where he answered to charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

He has several other fraud cases in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.