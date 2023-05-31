Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Fiery blogger, Aoko Otieno, who ditched Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, has accused Dennis Itumbi of shortchanging pro-government bloggers after the Kenya Kwanza coalition took over power.

Taking to her Twitter account, Aoko made a series of tweets exposing the wrangles within the Kenya Kwanza digital communication team that comprises bloggers.

She alleged that Itumbi connected his close friends to jobs at State House and forgot to reward bloggers who tirelessly campaigned for Ruto.

“Denis Itumbi quickly got his friends into State House positions, all useless folks. All Kikuyus or kamba,’’ she wrote.

She threatened to ditch the Kenya Kwanza coalition, citing endless frustrations.

Check out her tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.