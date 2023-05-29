Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 29 May 2023 – UDA digital strategist and seasoned political propagandist Dennis Itumbi has left tongues wagging after he suddenly lost weight.

Itumbi’s health condition was put into question after he was pictured in Embu a few days ago interacting with senior military officials.

Netizens wondered why he has lost too much weight.

Another disturbing photo of him looking frail at a state function has emerged on social media, with word going round that he is battling throat cancer.

He was reportedly diagnosed with the disease in January this year.

His health seems to be deteriorating, leading to sudden weight loss.

Some lumps are also visible in his neck and face.

Kenyans have thronged on social media platforms to wish him a quick recovery, although he is yet to speak on his health condition.

See this photo of him that has left Netizens with endless questions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.