Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 29 May 2023 – Roysambu Member of Parliament Augustine Kamande alias Mwafrika is feeling the heat on the ground after some of his constituents destroyed his campaign banner over the weekend.

The first time UDA MP did not remove the banner after the campaigns.

The disgruntled residents unleashed their wrath on the banner to send a message to him while chanting anti-UDA slogans.

They claimed that Mwafrika lured them with sweet promises that he is yet to fulfill.

“He is a liar. Punda amechoka,” they were heard saying.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.