Monday, May 29, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala hit out at Azimio politicians, calling them hypocrites masquerading as public defenders as they pursue selfish interests.

Speaking during the funeral of former politician, Joseph Hamisi, the visibly angry Malala slammed Kakamega Deputy-Governor Ayub Savula – claiming that he called him requesting to join the government in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

He called into question why the Azimio politicians don’t confront President William Ruto when they visit the State House.

“The truth of the matter is that when you go to the State House, all of you don’t confront William Ruto about this matter. You say these things only at gatherings and burials.

“On Friday, I was with the president, Ayub Savula called me and requested to join the government in the next elections. You did not mention anything about taxation. If you humiliate the president, we will do the same. I will call you out by names,” Malala lashed out.

Savula, on the other hand, had advocated for the housing fund to be made voluntary as opposed to a mandatory requirement.

“For instance, a teacher has made his own plans and set up a house, and you want to charge him three per cent. For what?” he enquired.

At the same time, Malala dismissed the resignation of the UDA Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako over the housing fund debacle, saying he is a non-entity.

According to Malala, Panyako was not even in the picture of the UDA leadership, and he resigned from nothing.

Panyako, who resigned from UDA at the same funeral, indicated that his reason was driven by his will to stand with Kenyans.

He maintained that he had no option but to quit the ruling party.

