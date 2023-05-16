Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – An undercover police officer tasked with fighting crime in Eastlands and its environs has exposed a cunning lady who reportedly colludes with armed thugs to steal from unsuspecting men.

She preys on men in nightclubs and then sets them to armed thugs.

She escaped death by a whisker after her gang members were shot dead recently after robbing a man she had lured from a nightclub in Dagoretti.

Take a look at her photos below and be careful.

