Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – An undercover cop has unmasked a notorious lady who reportedly works in cahoots with armed thugs to rob unsuspecting men at gunpoint.

The said lady who goes by the name Mercy Mutuku alias Boss Lady, camps in popular entertainment joints around Eastlands waiting to prey on unsuspecting men.

She monitors her victims during the drinking sprees and identifies their financial strength.

She then communicates with motorbike-riding thugs.

The thugs strike once the victim steps out of the club with the lady.

The victim is robbed clean and if you try to resist, you are mercilessly beaten.

The lady then escapes with the thugs.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.