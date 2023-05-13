Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – A 68-year-old Mzungu widow stares at eviction after losing a multimillion Malindi beach property to Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga linked firm after decades of court battles.

Mrs. Gail Unsworth now fears for her life after she lost the case and is now due for eviction from the disputed property located in the Mayungu area in Malindi Sub-county, Kilifi County.

The mother of eight children claims that her late husband John Fraizer Unsworth bought the 8.4-acre prime parcel of land in 2007 and when they retired, they built six houses within the property.

However, trouble started after Mr Odinga who claims ownership of the land through Kango Enterprises Limited,

got court orders to evict her from the prime beach property and her efforts to get justice went futile.

She added that Mr. Odinga and his agents have been making frequent visits to her home.

About two weeks ago, Raila appeared at the property to invoke the court order.

Both Mrs Unsworth and Mr Odinga have title deeds for the property and while the former insists her husband bought the land from a local family, Mr Odinga too claims to have bought the land in 1997 from a resident.

The property is located at the controversial Chembe Kibabamche settlement scheme which has had disputes for years with cases of double allocations.

Miguna Miguna shared a video clip and alleged that Raila grabbed the multimillion beach property.

“This video clip shows conman @RailaOdingainvaded the 8.4 acre prime land in Malindi and ILLEGALLY EVICTED Mrs. Unsworth from her land after her husband died. Mrs. Unsworth is now homeless. Her Sh. 350 Million worth property is now occupied by the conman,” he wrote.

