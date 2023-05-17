Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Singer Davido has shared of video of American R&B star, Chris Brown dancing to his song, ‘Unavailable,’ alongside dancer, Poco Lee and others.

Davido’s hit track ‘Unavailable’ began to make waves after the dance challenge to the song, went viral.

You should check it out on TikTok if you haven’t had a chance to

Watch the video below