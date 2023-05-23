Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 23, 2023 – American sportcaster, Glen Kuiper has been fired from his role as Oakland A’s broadcaster for using the n-word while on-air earlier this month.

NBC Sports California said the decision to part ways with the longtime play-by-play man came after weekslong investigation into the incident.

It said;

“We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

Kuiper had initially been suspended on May 6 for using the racial slur while talking with Dallas Braden just before the A’s vs. Royals game on May 5.

During their conversation, Kuiper had been trying to explain to viewers what they did during the leadup to Oakland’s contest in Kansas City but in an attempt to say they had gone to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, he muttered the n-word instead.

Later in the game, the 60-year-old apologized for it all, saying he had said something that didn’t come out the way he intended.

“I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said,” he added in another apology later in the week. “I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

Kuiper had been calling A’s games and other sporting events in the Bay Area for two decades.