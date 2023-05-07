Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Embattled Hollywood actress, Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain.

Months after losing a multimillion defamation case to Johnny Depp, Heard sold her Yucca Valley, California home in July 2022 for $1.1 million.

Since then, she has spent plenty of time in Spain. Last October, the “Aquaman” star was photographed flaunting her bikini body on the beaches of Palma de Mallorca.

Now the Daily Mail says she has relocated to Spain and will raise her daughter there.

“I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff claimed in an article published Thursday, May 4.

According to the journalist, a friend of Heard said, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

The pal also told the outlet that the 37-year-old actress may one day return to Tinseltown.

“I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,” the friend explained, per the Daily Mail report.

