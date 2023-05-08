Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – Amapiano musician and producer DJ Maphorisa has been arrested for beating up his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

City Press reported that the incident happened at Thuli Phongolo’s apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg. The former Generations: The Legacy actress opened a case of assault against the Ba Straata hitmaker at Sandton Police Station.

It was gathered that Thuli got assaulted after she confronted Maphorisa about a heated argument they had at a gig he was booked to perform on May 6, 2023. The two stars argued in the full glare of the people who were attending the show.

She said in a statement;

“On Sunday, 2023/5/7, at about 12 pm, I was at my place of residence with my boyfriend, Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa. I confronted him so that we could talk about our argument, which happened the previous night during his gig.

“He became aggressive and started to punch me with his fists on my chest. He held me and took me to the balcony and grabbed me aggressively by my neck.”

After the incident, Thuli called her manager who took her to the Sandton Police Station to open a case of domestic violence against DJ Maphorisa. The actress had severe bruises on the neck, as revealed in the police report.

The two stars have been going through a terrible patch in their relationship, according to sources who spoke to City Press. This was not the first instance in which Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa were embroiled in a nasty argument. A source told the publication;

“They had a fight in early December after accusations of infidelity. They had another fight last month but never got to the police station.”

DJ Maphorisa will appear in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court later today on charges of assault.