Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Former Hollywood teen actor, Amanda Bynes is reportedly feeling “sad and isolated” after being discharged from a weeks-long stay at a mental health facility.

According to a TMZ report, Bynes, 37, is living alone in her own place following the psychiatric stay and doesn’t have a big support system in her life.

The report says she’s on good terms with her family and mostly communicates with her siblings and parents, whom she sees “from time to time.”

The report adds that Bynes has also not missed her outpatient treatments, seeing therapists and taking her medication.

According to the outlet, some of those in her inner circle are concerned that she will get back together with “toxic” ex-fiancé Paul Michael, who apparently wasn’t there for the actress when she was “struggling.”

The report adds that Bynes has also lost interest in her passions, like fashion design and being a nail technician, as she tries to recuperate.

The “Amanda Show” alum sparked concern for her mental health when she was spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked in March. She was reportedly living on the streets for days before that incident.