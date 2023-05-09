Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Oscar winning actress, Marcia Gay Harden has revealed her children are all gay.

The actress shares Eulala, 24, and 19-year-old twins Julitta and Hudson with her ex-husband, director Thaddaeus Scheel, 58.

Speaking during the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous: A Digital Fundraiser” live telethon on Sunday, May 7, she reacted to California state lawmakers’ recent attempts to ban drag shows and performances, which they insist are unsafe for minors.

“What drives me is because it’s right, and what’s happening right now is wrong. What drives me is — my children are all queer, Harden, 63, told co-host Adam Shankman, according to People.

“My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid,” she continued. “And you know, they are my kids, and they teach me every day.”

“This is so fear-based, and it’s spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people. “I believe this country will fight that,” Harden said of the controversial legislation

She went on to share a series of photos from the broadcast via Instagram and captioned them, “The only thing dangerous about drag is how hot these Queens are!”

She encouraged her followers to contribute to the fundraiser in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, “which basically means in support of all of us!

“Our nation, our neighbors, our children, artists, our singers, our dancers, our better leaders, ceo’s [sic], writers, spiritual leaders, basically our humanity,” she wrote.

“Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay. Donate what you can, and join us in spreading the love.”