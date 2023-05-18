Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – News reaching our desk indicates that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is reportedly not on good terms with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

This follows the proposed Office of the Leader of Opposition, which has the full blessing of President William Ruto.

According to sources, Raila and Kalonzo are fighting over who should occupy the lofty office that will be fully funded by taxpayers. The office will also be funded by foreign donors.

Whereas Raila is banking on his tyranny of numbers, both in Parliament and immense support across the country, Kalonzo claims he has the grit and temperament to keep Ruto’s government on its toes and, therefore, should be the one to become the Official Leader of Opposition.

Ruto proposed the creation of the Office of the Opposition Leader through a memorandum to Parliament, saying his government needed someone to check its excesses.

It now remains to be seen who among the Azimio top guns will occupy the lucrative Office of the Opposition Leader.

